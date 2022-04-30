Disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs the right way is important.
We should get them out of the house, away from children and ourselves to avoid any confusion and to keep us all safe.
Today provides a great opportunity for that.
On National Drug Takeback Day, there are four places where we can turn in those old drugs to make sure they get taken away the right way. The Harrisonburg Police Department is hosting two spots to do just that — at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1925 E. Market St., and at Park View Mennonite Church on 1600 College Ave.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two as well with dropoff points at its office on 25 S. Liberty St., and at Sentara RMH’s Funkhouser Women’s Center at 2275 Health Campus Drive.
All four spots are scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Keep your household safe and do the right thing.
