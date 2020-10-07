It has been seven months since Americans began locking down against COVID-19. Many have attempted to get back to “normal” by donning masks, washing hands more frequently and taking a step or two backward sometimes, to maintain social distancing.
But many others have remained cloistered at home, and with good reason. For millions of people who are older and with pre-existing health conditions, any risk of contracting the disease is too much.
If you are among them, you are growing very, very tired of not getting out. A little fun would be nice.
Never fear. Now is the perfect time of year for that in most parts of the country. It is fall and in some places, the scenery is simply spectacular.
Take a drive. If your car or truck needs gasoline, don’t worry. Nearly all retailers selling fuel have pumps that accept credit and debit cards. There is no need to have any contact with others before you fill ’er up. Many have rubber glove dispensers so customers don’t have to touch pump handles. Take your own, if you like.
Where to go? Many of us know of scenic drives near our homes. Longer trips are no problem; pack a lunch.
Locally, you can head up to Skyline Drive, that gem in the clouds, with entrances at Swift Run Gap near Elkton, Thornton Gap outside Luray and atop Afton Mountain mere miles from Waynesboro.
Plus, there are too many local byways to count that offer some spectacular views of our Valley landscape with a few hidden gems of towns, old churches and the like thrown in between.
Local and state tourism agencies often provide detailed maps for driving tours. Check them out online. Chances are you’ll find some trips, short and long, that had not occurred to you.
Bottom line: Don’t let COVID-19 hold you prisoner. You can get out, with minimal or no risk of contracting the disease.
A relaxing drive in the country may be the perfect medicine for cabin fever. Try it. We’ll bet you feel better.
