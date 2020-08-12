At a time when partisan game-playing has caused some Americans to lose faith in Congress, it is a pleasure to note the occasional victory for bipartisan common sense.
One occurred last week, when President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law. The measure provides $9.5 billion to clear up maintenance backlogs at national parks and other federal lands.
It also ensures the Land and Water Conservation Act program will be funded fully, at $900 million a year. In the past, the LWCA has received just fractions of that amount, which was authorized years ago. The LWCA is a critical program that has benefited thousands of recreation and conservation projects throughout the nation. They have included everything from municipal swimming pools to big conservation projects
Good for lawmakers for approving the act by substantial, bipartisan margins.
Enactment of the measure is a victory for all Americans, regardless of political persuasion.
