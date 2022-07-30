Anyone who has taken even the most rudimentary of civics classes knows one state cannot impose a law upon the citizens of another state; and that federal law outweighs state law in cases where the two are in conflict.
California isn’t worried about such things, it seems. And, though their hearts may be in the right place, state officials now have a fight on their hands, as they’ve violated the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause.
Ohio’s Buckeye Institute has filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in the case filed by the National Pork Producers Council, against California’s Proposition 12 — the Farm Animal Confinement Proposition. California Prop 12 mandates space requirements for certain livestock and bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal in California if product confinement standards don’t comply with those requirements, according to a report by The Center Square. The Buckeye Institute’s brief says more than 99% of the pork consumed in California comes from farms in other states, including Ohio.
One can understand why California voters wanted to institute rules that mandated more space for livestock. But their ability to enforce those rules ends at their borders.
So, while those in the agriculture industry should always be reexamining livestock care standards, it seems California might have bitten off more than it could chew, as it put the passage and enforcement of Prop 12 ahead of its own employers and the U.S. Constitution.
It is a shame it will take a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to make them see the error of their ways.
