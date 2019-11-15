It was one of those Pablo Cuevas moments that shouldn't catch anyone off guard anymore but still elicits a chuckle.
Citing undisclosed health and family reasons, the District 1 representative on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday he would resign after this year.
Undoubtedly emotional about the decision, but probably wholeheartedly assured of it at the same time, he will end his 30 years of service on the board halfway through his eighth four-year term.
"I hope I give you enough time to search for someone to fill small shoes," he said.
And there it is, quintessential Cuevas with a bit of sardonic self-deprecating humor in a moment others in the room struggled to keep it together as the dawn of a new era appeared on the horizon.
That balance of humility and swagger is just one of the things that makes Pablo, Pablo, and brought a bit of joy to the often mundane rituals of conducting government business.
A true Southern gentleman by way of Cuba, he could charm the paint off walls, but when he feels it's time to make a point, he commands a room in such a way you know it's time to shut up and listen.
He is as comfortable talking soil with a farmer as he is discussing policy with those in the highest elected offices — and he'll break the tension with a signature humor that's almost as distinct as his accent.
What the people of Rockingham County are losing with his retirement can be described but not truly quantified: institutional knowledge that comes with being on the board for three decades; relationships he's built with people in government, business, nonprofit and more throughout Virginia; the life experiences that accompany leaving your home country, building a life, family and career in a foreign land deserving of a photo next to the definition of the American dream.
As Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson put it: "There is no other Pablo."
Sadness will accompany his departure, but the overwhelming emotion here should be gratitude for all he's done for our community.
