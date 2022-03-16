Rising gas prices are on the minds of most Americans these days. Certainly here in Virginia we’ve seen a sharp increase in the past week. Somewhere above $4 per gallon seems to be the norm.
And as we struggle on one front, it is important to remember an increase in gasoline prices will eventually mean an increase in other prices.
Generally speaking, the politically based complaints about increases in gas prices before this past week were not based in economic reality. But now we can, indeed, peg the increase to decisions made by a bipartisan group of elected officials in Washington, D.C. When President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas — with the full backing of Congress — he reminded us what it will mean for our wallets.
“Defending freedom is going to cost,” Biden said. “It’s going to cost us as well in the United States.”
Those who have been shouting for vigorous support of Ukraine and punishing Vladimir Putin for his action must know it does not take military action for one country to sacrifice in defense of another. “The American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” Biden said.
Now, we must be willing to endure the results, and be thankful we are experiencing nothing compared to what is being suffered in Ukraine.
