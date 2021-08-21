Within the past month, there have been several examples that show some people are just unable to interact with others.
A woman in Cleveland has been arrested for allegedly attacking two 60-year-old owners of a beauty store over $11.85 worth of merchandise, all caught on surveillance camera on July 23.
Ebony Afzal, 25, reportedly attempted to use a prepaid debit card, which was declined.
In the video, she is seen attacking the two immigrants from South Korea — leaving one unconscious — and destroying some items. She has been charged with assault.
Then, an Ohio man was arrested in Florida on three counts of misdemeanor battery. According to the Associated Press, Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk brushed a cup against a flight attendant’s backside, took off his shirt, grabbed the chests of two female flight attendants, punched a male flight attendant, and ended up having to be restrained with tape.
These are just two instances. All you have to do is turn on the TV, scour the internet or pick up the paper and you'll see plenty more of this type of behavior. Frankly, it's sickening.
How often have we seen customers berating workers over coupons, return policies, not having an advertised item or generally behaving badly?
Screaming, swearing and causing a disturbance is bad enough, but when it escalates to physical violence?
It's time to be honest and frank, this behavior has to stop.
