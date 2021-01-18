At a news conference last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia is expanding Phase 1b of the COVID-19 distribution plan. Now, if you’re age 65 and older — as well as some younger with certain health problems — you are eligible to get inoculated.
“This means about half of Virginia is now eligible to receive the vaccine. That’s a major logistical effort, and it is not going to happen overnight,” Northam said.
This should provide some easing of the minds of plenty in the Shenandoah Valley.
Previously, 1b did not encompass this large of a group. However, like Northam said, with such an expansion comes even more logistics to wade through.
For starters, demand for the vaccine is still expected to outpace the supply, with Virginia currently receiving only 110,000 doses per week, according to Northam. And that means not all eligible under the expansion will get poked in the arm just yet. And it also leads to the question of how will the expanded rollout happen. It’s not like things have gone smoothly up to this point anywhere in the country on this much-needed light at the end of the tunnel.
Dr. Danny Avula, who was recently tapped by the governor to direct the state's vaccine rollout efforts, said Virginia would be introducing fixed-site mass vaccination centers that would be open six or seven days a week to help meet the eventual goal of vaccinating 50,000 people a day. He’s expecting “movement” on the mass-vaccination sites as soon as next week, adding that more vaccines should also be available in the coming weeks through private providers and pharmacies.
After months of being in the dark, it’s good to hear that some of our state’s most vulnerable — among them the aging — are being pushed up the list.
This news couldn’t have come soon enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.