This summer, the State Board of Community Colleges will name a new chancellor just as our community colleges face a trend of declining enrollment.
Facts are facts and, statewide, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, enrollment at the state’s 23 community colleges has dropped 27% over the past 10 years. It’s part of the reason the state rolled out its G3 program — "Get a skill, get a job, get ahead" — which covers tuition for students seeking to enter high-demand fields.
We’re not sure, exactly, how the next chancellor can fix that enrollment problem, other than touting the affordability and convenience of pursuing higher education at a community college. So maybe that’s the hook here. Let’s find someone who can stand atop a hill and tout the programs they offer. Let’s tout the relatively low cost of tuition.
Let’s teach kids early that four-year higher education is not for everybody, and that there’s nothing wrong with that. For every doctor, lawyer and philosopher, we need welders, mechanics, vet techs and nurses.
Let’s find someone who can make it known far and wide that some people need a year or two of preparation to afford the mind-boggling price of four-year colleges, and that starting at a community college is a great way to stay in the education game while getting those dollars ready.
Blue Ridge Community College just down the road from Harrisonburg has transfer agreements with Bridgewater College and James Madison University to further ease that transition. And BRCC is great at getting the word out — which the system as a whole could be better at.
Education is key, as is preparing people of all ages for the next career or to further their current one. We’re not sure if touting all of that would be a boon for community colleges, but we’d like for the next chancellor to make that a priority.
