When Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed a bill that would better define what could be considered milk, it didn't stop the fight farmers have been having for decades, it merely opened the door for more discussion.
At the beginning of the 2020 General Assembly session, Del. Barry Knight, R-Chesapeake, filed a bill that would define milk as the "lacteal secretion, practically free of colostrums, obtained by the complete milking of a healthy hooved mammal."
Essentially, it would put a roadblock in front of plant-based beverages that use "milk" in their labeling.
But the bill came with a stipulation that even if the General Assembly approved the legislation, it would not take effect until 11 of 14 states in the Southern region adopted a similar law six months before or after Oct. 1, 2029.
From now until 2029, there will be nine more Virginia General Assembly sessions that could provide an opportunity to explore the milk bill in depth, have the discussion on which businesses will be impacted and which would benefit and see what other states will back up dairy farmers.
In the grand scheme of things, a one-year set back in a nine-year time requirement is too small to notice.
