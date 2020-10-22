Did Thanksgiving come early to Harrisonburg?
We ask because after Saturday's chaos on Main Street, there's plenty to be thankful for. We can start with the fact that nobody was killed when what investigators determined to be a natural-gas leak inside a mini-mall on Miller Circle caused a massive explosion and ensuing fire.
We can be thankful that the two people who were seriously hurt are expected to be released from the University of Virginia Medical Center any day now. We should also be thankful that none of the first responders who helped battle the blaze suffered any injuries.
Yes, Saturday's city-rocking explosion could have been a lot worse.
But that's also little salve on the wound to the businesses lost. Gone are Naza Salon and Barbershop, whose manager told this paper that the two injured were one of her barbers and his client. Also gone are Hometown Music, Element Vapors, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets and Blue Sprocket Sound.
The loss of Hometown and Blue Sprocket is a one-two punch to the local music scene — the console at Blue Sprocket was one of nine in the U.S. and under 20 in the world. And who knows what the future holds for Funky's Skate Center, which still stands but suffered extensive damage due to the blast. The shock wave bent the rink, collapsed the ceiling and blew out the glass.
"I've got two weeks to get it inspected to make sure it doesn't need condemning or whether it's safe, so that's … to see if it's worth saving or if it's dead," said Funky's owner Joanne Wills.
Neighboring businesses such as Bluestone Bike & Run, Wendy's and Domino's Pizza were also damaged. None of these businesses need any of this, not in 2020, not the way this year has unfolded.
But again, it could have been worse.
Imagine if this blast happened at 11:30 a.m., not 8:30 in the morning. Imagine if COVID-19 hadn't forced businesses to pare down their customers or if there was a private birthday party taking place at the popular skating rink.
Yes, we shudder at the mere thought of that as well.
And as those businesses sift through their losses, and as the victims — five total injured — recover, we'll take this to heart: Imagine how bad it could have been.
