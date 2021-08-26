As teachers, administrators and families tackled the monumental task of switching to remote learning last year, the learning curve was steep. Suddenly, the way things had always been done was just not going to cut it, and teachers who had relatively little training in interacting with their students online were forced to figure it out, with little to no assistance from educrats other than the creation of ineffective online learning platforms.
We are starting to understand now that pieces of what was put in place because of the pandemic may remain for quite some time. Part of that is because we are not yet free of the COVID-19 virus, but part of it is because there are some benefits to being able to reach students outside the classroom.
Colleges and universities training the next generation of teachers understand that, and are making moves to require better preparation with courses on digital tools, online instruction and mental and emotional wellness.
“It’s become so relevant, and it’s staying that way,” said the University of Washington’s Anne Beitlers.
Could similar changes in career preparation be necessary for other fields? Education is not the only realm in which many employers will never go back to the pre-pandemic standard. The ability to do work remotely affects a host of industries. Curriculum developers might want to take a look at what is being required of future teachers. There may be something there to learn about how we teach other career paths.
