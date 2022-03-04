We made it. We’re into March and spring truly is right around the corner. The spring fire season, on the other hand, has already begun in Virginia and West Virginia, and officials are warning it is again time to pay attention to burning restrictions.
In Virginia, a 4 p.m. burn ban is in effect, prohibiting burning before 4 p.m. if a fire is within 300 feet of woodlands, brush or fields with dry grass and other flammable materials.
According to a release from the Virginia Department of Forestry, more than 60% of the annual average of wildfires that occur in Virginia take place during the spring, especially during March and April.
“The 4 p.m. Burning Law is one of the most important tools we have in the prevention of wildfires in Virginia,” said John Miller, VDOF’s director of fire and emergency response, in a press release. “The number one cause of wildfires in the commonwealth is people burning yard debris and/or trash, and the 4 p.m. Burning Law goes a long way toward reducing the risk associated with wildfires each year.”
In West Virginia, open burning is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Permitted burns can take place beginning at 5 p.m. and must be extinguished by 7 a.m.
“We’ve had a busy start to 2022, but if everything goes according to our predictions we’ll have an average spring fire season,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester for the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the state’s fire supervisor.
But the only thing predictable about fire season is that humans make mistakes and bad choices. In fact, Jones reported 99% of wildfires in the Mountain State are caused by people, with approximately 35% of those happening because of burning debris, over the past decade.
Forget about the fines and civil penalties that could be imposed; that kind of money is nothing compared with the damage done if we do not take care of our most precious natural treasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.