A recent phone call from a subscriber got us thinking. So bear with us for a bit, if you don’t mind.
The caller was concerned about some of the letters to the editor and Open Forum pieces. Now, if you’re not “in the know,” letters to the editor are longtime staples of American newspapers (and probably foreign ones as well) allowing readers to express their thoughts and opine on varying topics. We have a word limit of 150 on those and they can be submitted in our online portal or by emailing them to letters@dnronline.com. You can also mail them to P.O. Box 193, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, but we ask they be legible, preferably typed.
No matter how you submit, they must include your full name, hometown and a phone number. The first two are printed, the phone number is just for us, so we can call to verify the letter writer.
Got some longer thoughts? That’s what the Open Forum is for, allowing residents of our coverage area to type up to 500 words on topics they feel pretty strongly about. Same rules and ways to submit as above.
Now, back to the caller.
The caller was curious why so many of the letters and forums mostly discussed non-local issues. Yes, this caller brought up all the shenanigans in Washington and the contentious 2020 election. Our answer was simple: it’s the letters and forums we tend to get the most of, therefore, you see them a lot here.
So, how can we change that? Of course, we’ll still run your thoughts on national issues, but we will always prioritize local Open Forums and letters to the editor. You just need to write and submit them. There are plenty of issues out there.
Over the past four weeks, this newspaper has filed 10 Freedom Of Information Act requests to dig into local issues; among them were requests for the City of Harrisonburg’s draft budget, which was released Tuesday, which the city denied earlier this month. We also got our hands on the body-worn camera footage of the officer who fired his weapon in the city when a cow on the loose charged at him. The bullet struck a fellow officer. We also received plenty of emails through a FOIA request on the protocols involved with testing and vaccinating inmates at the Rockingham County Jail.
There’s more to come.
We do this to keep you, the reader, informed. This Forum page’s hope is that information will spark discussion, discussion that can be had here. Constructive discussion with, again, priority given to local issues.
We think you’ll see the value that adds to a community newspaper such as the one you hold in your hands.
