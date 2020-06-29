It may be some time before the college entrance cheating scandal is resolved. More than four dozen have been charged.
One high-profile case should be dealt with during the next several weeks. It involves television star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Earlier this summer, they pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars to cheat their two daughters’ way into the University of Southern California.
Incredibly enough, the two worked with Rick Singer, who orchestrated other college admissions schemes, to get their daughters admitted to USC as members of the crew team. Neither had ever participated in rowing sports.
Under a proposed plea deal, Loughlin hopes to get off with two months in prison. Her husband was offered five months. A judge is considering the deal.
Clearly, prison time is merited for both Loughlin and Giannulli — and for many other involved in college admissions schemes, who tried to buy what others must earn.
