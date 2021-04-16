Late last month, on National Agriculture Day, this paper wrote a story about the rise of Joe Ulmer’s pet project — Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures.
The story chronicled Overlook’s humble beginnings, starting in 2012 when Ulmer made his first foray into growing produce on rented farmland in Weyers Cave and leading to the purchase of 3 acres of land off Dinkel Avenue in Mount Crawford with the goal of starting an open-air retail market. There, Ulmer could sell his pumpkins and tomatoes.
Oh, boy, how that business has grown. That makes Wednesday’s news that Ulmer will invest $850,000 to build a new produce-packing facility in Rockingham County all the more exciting. Much like his produce, Ulmer is homegrown as well.
Ulmer grew up in Bridgewater and told us last month he always wanted to get into farming, but couldn’t afford it. With Gov. Ralph Northam approving a $15,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Rockingham County will match with local funds, Ulmer’s project is growing.
The new facility, located off Interstate 81 Exit 240, will feature seasonally available fruits, vegetables, meats, honey, baked goods, flowers and seafood. The project will create six new jobs and all new purchases will be 100% sourced from Virginia farm families and watermen, according to a press release from Northam’s office. The 27-acre site will house an open-air market pavilion, greenhouses, pick-your-own strawberry and pumpkin patches along with an expanded warehouse and cold storage facility, the release stated.
And, during this growth, Ulmer has remained steadfast in his dedication to education. He enjoys talking to visitors about where the food comes from and hosts several groups a year, including FFA, 4-H and school groups to extol the virtues, and importance, of farming and its keystone status in the Shenandoah Valley.
“I get to educate people on how stuff works and how the Shenandoah Valley is so prosperous on farming,” he said.
Bravo for all of that.
