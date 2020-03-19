Amid all COVID-19 pandemic news that has filled our pages out of necessity for the last several days, you may have missed a bright spot that deserves some attention.
Harrisonburg's Parks and Recreation Department has been collecting prom dresses for months to give away to girls whose families who may be unable or unwilling to shell out hundreds of dollars for the high school rite of passage.
And it's not just dresses filling the makeshift formal wear shop at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center for the Prom Dress Giveaway, scheduled for April 4.
Shoes and accessories are also part of the tradition, which started in 2014 to give back to the community, according to Cory Jeffries, recreation program specialist with the city.
"It's to help offset the costs of prom," Jeffries said. "Young ladies can feel all this pressure to spend all that money."
It's also good to know people in our community are willing to help out and sort of level the playing field so those from lower-income homes can look as glamorous as the rest.
Yes, it is just for one night, and it may not seem important to these same kids in just a few years.
But for some, it is important right now. Let them enjoy it. They've got the whole rest of their lives to worry about pandemics and economic turmoil.
