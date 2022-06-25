When he visited our area in April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a promise.
He was set on making sure the families of slain Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were taken care of.
Being officers at a private college, the men's families were not eligible for Virginia’s Line of Duty Act, the benefits for first responders’ families killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. But Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, expressed interest in amending the act to allow private college campus police and public safety departments the choice to participate.
While that is going to take some time for all private colleges to be eligible, Youngkin put a $200,000 one-time payment to both their families as part of his budget amendments. The General Assembly agreed to add that amendment in a marathon session last week.
Promise fulfilled.
“I am very pleased that it passed and am grateful for the support for these families demonstrated by the Governor and the members of the General Assembly,” Obenshain said. “John Painter and J. J. Jefferson are heroes. Their deaths are still the source of great pain and sadness in our community. This will not heal that hurt, but it is a small measure of our gratitude for their sacrifice. I want every law enforcement officer in Virginia to know that we have their backs and that if the unthinkable occurs, we will not forget their families.”
Obenshain said he worked extensively with Youngkin’s administration in asking for this amendment.
Thankfully, the amendment stayed. At the cost of their own lives in February, we can only imagine the ones these best buddies saved.
“We’re grateful for the support the Governor’s office and legislature are providing to the Painter and Jefferson families,” said Bridgewater College spokesperson Abbie Parkhurst.
We all should be.
