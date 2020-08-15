Virtually every passing day demonstrates to us that we don't know enough about COVID-19 to combat the virus effectively. Research on it — and on identifying other emerging disease threats — needs to be a higher priority.
At the very top of the action list should be how the coronavirus affects racial minorities. We know in our country that Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans have been more vulnerable than whites to the disease.
In Harrisonburg, Hispanic or Latino residents made up more than one-third, 37%, of COVID-19 cases and 32% of cases Rockingham County as of April 28, according to Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Nearly 21% of Harrisonburg residents and over 7% of residents of Rockingham County are Hispanic or Latino, according to 2018 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Virginia Department of Health did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily News-Record for updated data on COVID-19 cases by race in the city and county.
According to Friday's data on the Virginia Department of Health's website, 890 cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District — which encompasses the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro — are Latino with 143 cases among Black residents.
A report released last week adds urgency to finding answers about that. It came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which investigated children who require hospitalization because of COVID-19.
Black children have been hospitalized five times more frequently than whites, CDC researchers found. Hispanic children are even more vulnerable, with a hospitalization rate eight times that of white youngsters.
We know the disease affects children in general far less severely than adults, especially older men and women with pre-existing conditions. Children who require hospitalization to treat COVID-19 clearly are in great peril, then.
The report was a "gut punch," Carrie Henning-Smith, a University of Minnesota researcher, told The Associated Press.
Indeed it was — heart-wrenchingly so.
We don't know why COVID-19 affects minorities more severely than whites. Race may not be the only factor involved. Everything from socio-economic status to access to health care to proximity to COVID-19 hot spots needs to be investigated.
Regarding the children, we know all we need to in order to make safeguarding them a priority in research.
They're kids. We're supposed to protect them.
