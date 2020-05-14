People the government classifies as black or African-American are being killed by COVID-19 at a rate far higher than their proportion of the U.S. population as a whole. It is a trend that has been noticeable for several weeks.
At the end of the day Friday, the coronavirus had claimed 77,178 lives in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of that total, 21.2% were black. The Census Bureau indicates blacks comprise 13.4% of the population.
By itself, the numbers are conclusive of only one thing — a compelling need to investigate them scientifically and in great detail.
Merely comparing the two percentages is dangerous, simply because COVID-19 has not penetrated every corner of the country uniformly. It may be more widespread in areas where blacks are more than 13.4% of the population.
Obviously, then the first step in an investigation has to be by statisticians, weighting death rates against demographics, area by area.
That comparison and the ensuing search for reasons behind any imbalance needs to encompass more than blacks and whites, incidentally. Another CDC number shows that 16.5% of COVID-19 deaths are Hispanic or Latino — who are 18.3% of the nation’s population.
There has been much speculation about the apparent imbalance in COVID-19’s deadliness. Some worry it reflects a lower quality of health care provided to black Americans. Some suggest economic factors affect their susceptibility to the disease.
We must find out why, even if the answer is something we do not wish to learn about ourselves as a nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.