With the pandemic raging a year ago, the people of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County found a way to give more than $804,000 on the third annual Great Community Give.
That’s tough not to admire in any situation, but toss in the economic uncertainty of fresh stay-at-home recommendations and businesses closing their doors in 2020, and that amount of giving to local nonprofits made the feat that much more special.
Today, with the fire of the COVID-19 pandemic slowly getting snuffed out thanks to a massive vaccination effort and smart, play-it-safe mentalities, is another day to give. Another chance to help local nonprofits along during the fourth annual Great Community Give.
The event, which begins at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., will showcase 116 big and small nonprofits in the hopes of raising even more monetary support and, possibly more importantly, raise awareness for what those organizations do.
It’s only because of the donors in our area that the goal has been raised yet again — this time with the hopes of reaching the $1 million mark.
Back when the pandemic first hit, we had no doubts Harrisonburg and Rockingham County would step up to the plate when it came to helping our neighbors. We have little doubt that will be repeated, and watching the bar continually rise since the Great Community Give’s inception in 2018 (when the $70,000 goal was easily reached and then some) has been a joy.
“Each year, we surpassed the initial goal,” said Amanda Bomfim, program officer for The Community Foundation. “Again and again, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have repeatedly shown how caring they are.”
Bomfim is not wrong. There’s a reason the expectations, and the dollar amount, keep rising. That’s because of you. It’s also because of you that the list of nonprofits participating has also grown.
Today 17 new nonprofits join the mix; they include Timberville’s Plains District Memorial Museum, the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership, the Black and Brown Owned Business Growth Program and the Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos.
Now, donors can also go online to the Great Community Give website to help with whatever dollar amount they can. That’s another option that’s new this year.
“That’s a big change this year,” Bomfim said.
But there’s one thing that never seems to change — our region’s love of helping those who help others.
