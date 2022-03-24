Genny Pipitone is correct.
As she took the microphone during a rally Tuesday on Court Square, she read from a piece of paper answers she had prepared for questions she was asked.
“Disability doesn’t have to be different. We all share the same passions,” she said, standing in front of a small crowd, some waving signs. “I work in a nursing home and everybody treats us very, very good where I work.”
If only we, as a society, did the same.
Pipitone, president of Harrisonburg Kiwanis Aktion Club, a service club especially for people with disabilities, was part of Tuesday’s rally for disability awareness and acceptance, and her smile told the whole story. As did her consistent pressing of the shutter on the camera she had slung around her neck.
Too often people with developmental disabilities are among the forgotten, even in this day and age of social justice and equality thrust into the forefront of our society.
We talk of the color of skin, ethnic backgrounds, gender and religious preferences when equality gets brought up. Yet, too often, the conversation ends there.
“Social justice and equal opportunities in life are in the forefront of society,” Kevin Paluszak, Pleasant View executive director, said in a speech during the rally. “Yet in our communities and often in our relationships, we lack that same representation of all America, especially when it comes to people of differing abilities.”
Again, Paluszak is correct.
Tuesday’s rally was part of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, and, during the month, three things are recommended to heed: learn about the rights of people with disabilities; volunteer for an organization; and raise funds.
We’d like to throw a fourth in there — acknowledge people with developmental disabilities and make sure they are not forgotten.
During her stirring question-and-answer time, that’s what Pipitone stressed to all who listened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.