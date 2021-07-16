The Salvation Army needs to raise money to feed empty stomachs, assist families in need with utilities and meet all the critical needs in the communities they serve. To raise that money, it uses its recognizable red kettles, which need bell ringers to help bring that money in.
You know what we’re talking about. Those smiling neighbors who stand outside the stores we use ringing a bell and saying “thank you” every time someone drops in some spare change or a bit of folded money.
It’s not just at Christmastime either. Starting Saturday and lasting until July 24, the Salvation Army’s Christmas in July Red Kettle campaign begins and, just like every year, it’s in need of volunteers to ring the bells to help the organization reach its goal of $15,000.
If the idea of helping by ringing a bell interests you, head online to registertoring.com, put in your ZIP code and find a spot near you and a time slot that works. If that’s not possible, take a little extra time during the week to make a stop and drop in some dimes or quarters at the kettle. You can even donate online.
“Christmas in July comes at a time when our community continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capt. Harold Gitau from the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg. “Our most vulnerable neighbors have been severely impacted and turning to us for food or assistance paying energy bills and rent.”
It’s been proven, time and time again, that our neighbors take pride in helping each other. Whether it be filled-to-the-brim food banks or the mind-boggling 2021 Great Community Give that saw $1,772,878 raised for 116 nonprofit organizations back in April.
When it comes to getting bell ringers and filling the kettles, we have little doubt the community will do the same this time around.
There is, after all, a need.
