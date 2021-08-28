While many people are occupied with worrying about COVID-19 and who is getting the vaccine, something has fallen by the wayside. Routine vaccinations already required of school children are being overlooked.
According to the Associated Press, vaccines such as those for polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough are behind schedule for children. Pandemic-related disruptions from this year and last year for regular check-ups with doctors, and the cancellation of camps for which shot records are required, mean kids have not received these routine vaccinations.
Richard Long, executive director of the Learning First Alliance, expressed what a concern this was.
“We’re going to have kids getting seriously sick this fall, and the sad part is, for the most part, it’s preventable,” he said.
These vaccines are not optional. We already have enough on our hands with COVID-19. Let’s not let entirely preventable diseases re-emerge.
