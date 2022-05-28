Even back in the day, when our grandfather would sit in that lawn chair, turn on that transistor radio and smile — we knew what it was all about.
He loved Memorial Day as much as the next working-class guy. It was an extra day off, he’d tell us. It was a day for him to sit next to the grill and watch his son-in-law scorch burgers and dogs, and his daughter slice tomatoes and place them on buns.
Occasionally he’d get up and throw the baseball, or fling the frisbee, much to his grandkids’ delight. But he knew, oh did he know.
It was people like our grandfathers who held a gun in their hand, emptied themselves out of Higgins boats — under fire, mind you — and bravely tucked their heads between their shoulders to weather the storm. Survive and advance. Up the beach, men. Take those bluffs.
Too many of his friends, new and old, never got to sit in the lawn chair on a sunny Monday afternoon in May.
Too many of their friends didn’t come back to the neighborhood to throw the baseball around with the boys again.
The list of wars spans over each generation, the number of American soldiers to die is a long melting pot of ethnic last names, creeds, religions and both men and women. It’s a list that should never be forgotten. They are names that should always be repeated.
Yes, the price of freedom is costly. Those who come back are lucky.
And we knew, even back then, that our grandfather knew. It’s why we smile when we think of him, sitting on the lawn chair, baseball blasting on that silver transistor radio and munching on his burger and sipping on a highball.
“Enjoy the day,” he’d say.
Because there were plenty who never got the chance to enjoy the day in May called “Memorial.” It's a day in their honor.
