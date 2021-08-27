If you’re a fan of high school sports, tonight is a pretty big night.
Granted, volleyball and golf have kicked off their seasons, but nothing quite brings a community together like high school football. The bands, the fans, the grills and the cheers.
It kind of seems like forever, even though most of our high schools had truncated spring football seasons a few months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, one of our local games originally scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to protocols.
Here’s hoping the players at Spotswood and East Rockingham high schools are doing well and they can renew that rivalry later this season.
Yes, we’re grateful the games are back. But excuse us for a touch of worry. We want our high school students to be safe and healthy, and we’re going to trust the schools to do the right thing, which the aforementioned two schools have already done.
We’re also hopeful. Hopeful that the rest of the season — and not just football — continues without a hitch, that everybody stays safe and everybody stays healthy.
Now, go win those games, high school athletes.
And bring home some state titles.
