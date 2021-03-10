Monday was a tough day for sports in Harrisonburg, and by extension, Rockingham County.
First, it was announced that James Madison’s football game against William & Mary at Bridgeforth Stadium scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to “COVID-related protocols.”
Then, hours later, Friday’s Harrisonburg at Broadway game was postponed as well. For that high school game, COVID-19 contact tracing is the culprit.
In the third week of a weird spring football season, the Blue Streaks and Gobblers have played just one game, and who knows what the future holds for their schedules. You know what, though? That’s OK.
Sure, easy for us to say. We’re not players or coaches who spent all winter champing at the bit.
But hold on for a second, let us explain.
It had to be expected that, at some point, a program would have to postpone a game or pause if COVID was traced to a member of the team. That’s the safe and smart thing to do. Especially in an area that has logged nearly 12,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
Especially now, as mass vaccination clinics are ratcheting up at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds and vaccine distribution in the state is finally going well. Over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the commonwealth as of Monday, and the state has given an average of 52,575 doses daily over the past week, according to Virginia Department of Health data. At least 23,493 of those doses have been administered in Rockingham County and 11,102 in Harrisonburg. As of Monday, there are at least 8,183 county residents and 3,987 city residents fully vaccinated, according to Monday VDH data.
The point is, we’re so close and, thankfully, the local Powers That Be for high school and college sports appear to get that.
Yes, Monday was a rough day for local sports and there may be a few more Mondays before all is said and done.
But those postponements just might make for better Wednesdays to come.
