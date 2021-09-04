When Labor Day weekend rolls around, plenty of us tend to get in our cars and take to the roads.
Long weekends are rare, so when the weather is nice and the extra day off is there, nobody is going to blame you for packing the car and taking a drive along the highways and byways of our beautiful commonwealth.
Of course, safety on crowded roads is imperative. That’s where Virginia’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce comes in.
Gov. Ralph Northam kicked off the DUI enforcement and public education campaign Thursday. The campaign’s main goal, along with educating the public on the dangers of driving while intoxicated, is to get those impaired drivers off the road.
In turn, lack of impaired drivers make it safer for those of us who know that drinks and steering wheels don’t mix.
The campaign continues through Labor Day, with 128 law-enforcement agencies participating with sobriety checkpoints across the state.
“The tireless efforts of Checkpoint Strikeforce over the past 20 years have been critical in reminding Virginians of the importance of getting a safe ride after drinking,” Northam said in a statement.
We also wonder how many lives it saved. We’re sure it’s plenty.
So, be smart this Labor Day. Call a friend. Call a cab. Call anybody. According to drivinglaws.org, the average cost of a first-time DUI was $6,500 — and that doesn’t include lost wages. And, also, that’s assuming you’re just pulled over, and not involved in an accident.
Those losses, to you or others, could be staggering.
So have fun this Labor Day, just don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. It’s not worth it.
