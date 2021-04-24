It’s either the bane of our weekends or the joy.
We’re also sure there’s an in-between point, but make no mistake about it, it’s that time of year when those of us who have lawns fire up ol’ Trusty and trim that grass.
The Virginia Farm Bureau would also like to remind you that with great powered lawn mowers comes even greater responsibility in making sure you and your family are safe while either using that push mower (ugh) or sitting atop your graceful riding, chopping steed (slightly more fun.)
For starters, the U.S Consumer Products Safety Commission estimates that more than 37,000 Americans suffer mower-related injuries each year, resulting in about 90 deaths.
“The more common are wounds to fingers and hands as the direct result of people attempting to hand-clear debris from lawn mower grass chutes while the engine is running and the cutting deck is still engaged,” Dr. Erik Kramer, a Rockingham County emergency room physician told the Farm Bureau.
There are also blunt-trauma injuries that occur when mowers and tractors overturn while the rider is moving along a steep grade, pinning the rider to the ground. An estimated 9,400 children a year are injured by lawn mowers in the U.S., according to the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, with lawn mowers responsible for 12% to 19% of traumatic amputations among kids.
So, be careful out there. The Farm Bureau recommends you check your surroundings, make sure debris, sticks and rocks are picked up — especially the latter, since, according to Logan Horne, a turf management teacher at Louisa High School, mowers can shoot out material at over 200 mph — before starting the engine.
And, most importantly, take your time.
Can mowing be a pain? Sure. But not the kind of pain that sends anybody to the hospital.
