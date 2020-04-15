By Sunday, more than 2,600 of the Americans killed by COVID-19 had been residents of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. The coronavirus first attracted wide attention when it began ravaging a nursing home in Washington. There, 43 residents and staff had succumbed to the disease.
Locally, the Virginia Department of Health is investigating a possible outbreak at Accordius Health on South Avenue in Harrisonburg where, according Dr. Jonathan Shenk of Valley Family and Elder Care, there are four positive cases and several dozen suspected cases at the 97-bed facility.
Other outbreaks have been reported at nursing homes. Forty-five people have died at one in Richmond.
In terms of protecting Americans from the disease, nursing homes and similar facilities should be top priorities. Most seem to have taken the first step, restricting visitors.
More needs to be done. As testing kits for COVID-19 — both those to determine whether a person has the virus and others identifying those who have had it — become more common, long-term care facilities should be the first places for delivery.
Testing ought to include residents and staff — and their families and friends. People who deliver food, medicines and other supplies to nursing homes should be included. In short, a wall of testing needs to be erected around long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 is particularly severe among the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Safeguarding them needs to be viewed as an imperative. Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities clearly are the place to start.
