Parents of Linville-Edom Elementary students got some good news in that Rockingham County Public Schools officials are looking at alternatives to closing the school.
In November 2019, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl recommended closing the 185-student institution due to needed renovations, including replacing its septic system. It would cost $8.5 million for the work, according to March estimates.
The school found itself in the unfortunate position of being at the bottom of a list of priorities of building upgrades, including a $40 million renovation to Spotswood High School.
The division anticipated, at that time, closing Linville-Edom would eventually save $500,000 a year by relocating students to other schools. Prudent, it would seem, but there’s more to the story.
Linville-Edom has a unique history and place in its community. With a wheel attached to a pole, a group of Linville residents set out in 1910 to count the number of revolutions made by the wheel as it traveled from Linville to Edom.
Once they divided the number in two, they had the perfect spot for the new building — the exact midway point between the two Rockingham County communities.
At the time, it was simply the Linville-Edom School.
Phyllis Burruss Atchinson, who started attending the school around 1931, spoke to the School Board about its genesis upon the occasion of its 100th anniversary in 2012.
"The communities were envious of each other," said Burruss Atchinson, who was 86 then. "Linville didn't want the school in Edom and Edom didn't want the school in Linville. So, they put it halfway between."
It's there that the cement steps and walkway for the Linville-Edom School were built, and two years later, in the summer of 1912, the school opened.
The world and, indeed, Rockingham County, is much smaller now, and the rivalry has subsided.
Over a century later, LEES parents were understandably upset about the possible uprooting of their children’s school community and daily routines with its possible closure.
They pushed back, but a bigger force to be reckoned with emerged in COVID-19. The closure, at the earliest set to happen at the end of this school year, suddenly became less of a priority as the division scrambled to figure out how to remotely teach most children.
As schoolteachers and administrators have gotten used to the hopefully-not-new normal, the issue has resurfaced.
Scheikl said recently that the division is seeking second opinions on how the problematic septic system could be fixed at a price point within reason to keep the school open. A report on whether that can happen is forthcoming.
“It was very heartening that they would like to evaluate alternatives to closing the school,” Kristin Quesenberry, a Linville-Edom mom of two boys in grades first and fourth, said this week.
We won’t pretend to know what the right answer is for the School Board and Board of Supervisors — which ultimately decides the issue because it controls the purse strings.
But it is heartening that division officials hear, understand and react to the concerns of those affected by their decision.
Whatever the decision ends up being, no one could accuse them of being uninterested in the concerns of the people they serve.
