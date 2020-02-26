We don’t envy the Rockingham County School Board, a group of elected officials tasked with making tough decisions to keep our schools running as smoothly as possible.
Nor do we envy parents in the Turner Ashby school district who now are tasked with some tough child care matters after Monday’s unanimous vote to delay the start times for the schools they’re sending their kids to.
Unless there are additional changes, middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby system will start at 9:15 a.m. and be dismissed from school at 3:15 p.m. The elementary school start times are to be determined. The School Board will decide at another time whether to keep students at 8:15 a.m. or also move them to 9:15 a.m.
If elementary school stays the same or moves to join the 9:15 a.m. start of the older students, hardships await some parents. How are they going to get to their jobs on time after seeing their kids off to school? Who’s going to let them in the house or pick them up? Has anybody tried getting more than one child ready for the day at the same time, let alone two different times?
The concerns of the parents are valid, but so too is the reasoning behind the School Board’s move. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ studies have shown time and time again that older students benefit from starting school at a later hour.
It’s tough to ask for change and it’s even harder to be the pilot program for what possibly awaits the rest of the Rockingham County Public Schools system. No, the School Board and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl did not act in malice, but they have acted in haste.
Would a paper survey have been too much to ask? Granted, the board held some public-comment meetings, but not everybody is ready to stand in front of a microphone in a room full of people to air their grievances in front of strangers.
But alas, it appears the die has been cast. Now it’s up to the School Board to, at the very least, guide parents on the best way to avoid any problems.
We don’t think that’s too much to ask of the members.
