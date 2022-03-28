As the Biden administration looks for new ways for the federal government to address climate change, its latest move should raise eyebrows. The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-1 Monday to adopt proposals that would require public companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and how climate risk affects their business.
These companies would have to report their costs of moving away from fossil fuels; risks related to the physical impact of storms, drought and higher temperatures; their transition plans for managing climate risk; how they intend to meet climate goals and progress made; and the impact of severe weather events on their finances.
There can be little doubt such a move is intended to be punitive.
“We cannot make such fundamental changes without harming” companies, investors and the SEC, said Hester Peirce, the only Republican commissioner. “The results won’t be reliable, let alone comparable.”
She is right, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Petroleum Institute agree with her. Those organizations maintain the SEC is stepping outside its authority.
In fact, the battle against such proposals began last year, led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
He led a group of 16 state attorneys general in raising objections in a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. “Companies are well positioned to decide whether and how to satisfy the market’s evolving demands, for both customers and investors,” they said. “If the [SEC] were to move forward in this area, however, it would be delving into an inherently political morass for which it is ill-suited.”
There is still time for public comment and potential modification of the proposals. Surely SEC commissioners will be made to understand the degree to which they have overreached in attempting to bend the free market to its will.
