Today marks Day 1 of the 2020 General Assembly session, and with it an array of firsts.
It is the first time in nearly 30 years that Democrats hold control of the House of Delegates, Senate and governorship, leaving many senior legislators bracing for the impact that could happen throughout the 60-day session.
It is the first session following Gov. Ralph Northam’s alleged blackface yearbook photos surfacing, Attorney General Mark Herring admitting he donned blackface in the 1980s and sexual-assault accusations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
It will be the first time most of the legislators representing Rockingham County will be in the minority. And it’s the first session ever for Del. Chris Runion.
“We live in interesting times,” said Frank Tamberrino, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce during a pre-legislative breakfast in December.
But despite the “unknown” territory, in Del. Tony Wilt’s words, today marks a clean, unwritten page in Virginia’s history as legislators look to make a bit of their own.
Yes, it is cliché in every way, but that is what it is when you get down to it.
The 2020 session marks a record year of female representation and a body of lawmakers coming from different backgrounds.
The Equal Rights Amendment could be passed with Democrats in control, possibly setting it up to be ratified into the U.S. Constitution, making it unlawful to discriminate on the basis of sex. Gun control, the decriminalization of simple possession marijuana and making Election Day a state holiday are all on the table.
We have lost seasoned leadership, but gained new perspectives. We don’t know what will happen this session, but some big-league changes are up to bat.
Today is just Day 1, so hold on.
