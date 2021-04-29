With the great weather comes the influx of cyclists on our roads. Granted, 12 months a year, cyclists are no strangers to both our city streets and the highways and byways in the county.
But when the weather turns warm, even the most casual of cyclists don their safety equipment and head out for a nice ride.
With that in mind, it’s time to take to heart the safety of all those we share our roads with.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reminds us that cyclists are subject to many of the same laws that drivers of motor vehicles are. Among the safe and legal bicycle practices are riding with traffic, not against it; stopping at intersections; using hand signals before making a turn; and to be aware of motor vehicle blind spots while riding or stopped at an intersection.
And don’t be afraid to get off your bike and walk it if the traffic situation is beyond your comfort zone. There’s no shame in staying safe.
When riding at night, make sure you can be seen with reflective gear and lights on your bike.
Drivers of cars, trucks and motorcycles share plenty of responsibility as well in keeping Harrisonburg and Rockingham County cycle safe. The main ones are simple — be mindful, pay attention and give cyclists space when passing.
The City of Harrisonburg has a webpage dedicated to safe practices of sharing the road that includes giving bicyclists at least 3 feet of space when passing, watching for cyclists while turning right at an intersection and paying extra attention with backing out of your driveway.
We should all be allowed to safely travel in our communities with the reasonable mode of transportation of our choice. That’s on all of us.
