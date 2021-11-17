Companies want you to know the supply chain issues will continue. Ornaments, wreaths, lights and Christmas trees have been reported as being caught up in the holiday decoration shipping woes.
According to Slate, the president of Ulta-Lit Tree Co. reported the bulk of Christmas lights have come from Asian countries since the 1980s. Though that company placed its order early, it is still waiting for two containers of products.
“We have it on good and reliable information that the factories did their jobs to make the goods in as timely a fashion as they could,” he said. “Christmas tree makers and Christmas light makers all left goods in Asia because they simply cannot book containers in a timely fashion.”
These shortages and sluggish shipping are not going away anytime soon. When doing your holiday shopping this season, remember some items may be more expensive and harder to find.
That’s why, this year as with every year, do your shopping locally. Find that wreath you’ve been wanting from a local artisan; uncover unique toys and decorations at your local downtown markets.
The holiday season is supposed to be about kindness and giving. By shopping locally, you’re supporting local businesses and local jobs and really making a difference.
