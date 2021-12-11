The hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season can sometimes wear thin, but shopping from local merchants does matter, as local chamber of commerce leaders note.
Local stores offer shoppers the chance to see the merchandise. That eliminates the surprise and disappointment that can come when you find out the description or size of an item was not quite right.
If you need help, or maybe a second opinion, the sales staffs at local stores are eager to assist.
If you frequently shop at a local store, staff members are likely to learn your tastes and are able to offer suggestions about purchases that are perfect for you.
Even more important is that local stores help your communities in many ways you don’t always see. The taxes they pay help pave roads, and provide other services.
Local merchants support worthy causes in our communities. The women and men who own local businesses give back.
Remember that local merchants hire local people, and many of your friends and neighbors depend on local stores for their livelihoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.