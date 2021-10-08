It’s hard to drive very far without encountering orange barrels. And while it’s undoubtedly frustrating to have to make your way through a construction zone when all you want to do is get where you’re going, speeding through to save a few seconds on your trip is not the answer.
First of all, where there are construction zones, there are usually construction workers. Each of those people are just like you. They have family and friends who care about them. In their spare time, they may be volunteers or coaches. And, like you, they want to be able to go home when their work shift ends.
When someone drives too quickly through an active work zone, the chances that someone gets injured or killed by being struck by a car go up exponentially.
In fact, the Federal Highway Administration estimates nearly 50,000 people are killed annually in highway work zones.
Even if you’re not concerned about worker safety, another reason to slow down when seeing orange is because of hazardous conditions that may exist. Parts of the roadway may not be finished, pavement may be unmarked and construction vehicles may be moving about the area. A collision with any one of these things could be fatal.
We all make mistakes. We all want to get to our destination as soon as possible. But racing through work zones is dangerous.
We hope the next time you come upon road work, you’ll think twice before speeding past those orange barrels. It makes it more likely both you and those working on the road will make it where you want to go.
