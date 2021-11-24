Though Small Business Saturday has been around for about a decade, it remains a reminder of the importance of supporting small businesses while picking up some great deals as we get down to shopping for Christmas in earnest.
Observed the Saturday after each Thanksgiving, SBS often is an occasion for small businesses to show their appreciation to customers by offering special sales. Frequently, great gifts not seen in many stores can be found at smaller outlets in our communities — and the service, as always, is attentive and personal.
It is always important to support small businesses, which are the very foundation of our economy. Here in our area, they employ thousands of people. The taxes they pay support public services ranging from public schools to law enforcement. And when a worthy cause in the community needs help, small business owners often are the first people to step up to the plate.
This year showing our support for small businesses is not just important — it is vital.
Again, in patronizing them throughout the holiday shopping season, residents will find great deals on wonderful gifts.
For most retailers, the Christmas season is critical to their success year-round. It is no exaggeration to note that this November and December may be make-or-break months for many businesses in our area. Why not get the season off to a great start for them this Saturday?
(2) comments
You want to help small businesses? Get rid of these ridiculous mask and "social distancing" mandates and open the economy back up. This is not rocket science.
There has apparently been a disruption in the space-time continuum.[whistling]
