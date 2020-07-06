It will take some time for us all to get used to the “new normal” after the COVID-19 epidemic. One aspect of our lives that should not change — but could — is the variety of museums that educate and entertain us.
Throughout the world, most museums had to close during the height of the pandemic. Financial pressure means that nearly 13% of them may never reopen, UNESCO and the International Council of Museums estimate.
The most likely victims are the small, specialized, local museums in many of their communities. Without the big endowments and donor bases enjoyed by larger establishments, the less prosperous ones may not recover from COVID-19.
There are plenty of them, right here in our communities. Make it a point, then, to help ensure they can remain open. Summer is a great time to visit them and, perhaps through a donation or a reasonably priced ticket, inoculate them against closure.
