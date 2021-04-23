The numbers for Wednesday’s Great Community Give are in. Frankly, they’re mind-boggling — in a good way. Especially when you take into account that most of 2020 and the first four months of this year were spent slogging through a pandemic that crippled the economy.
For starters, Wednesday’s fourth annual nonprofit fundraiser not only reached its lofty goal of $1 million, it beat the heck out of it with $1,772,818 raised which, of course, raises the question: Is Harrisonburg and Rockingham County aiming for $2 million next year? Seems possible now.
The way this event has grown should also be a testament to the spirit of giving in our area. When the Great Community Give began in 2018, 53 nonprofits participated with $276,820 raised; in 2019, those numbers grew to 89 and $536,300; last year it was 102 with $804,216 gifted.
The nearly $1.8 million raised Wednesday went to 116 nonprofits and the dollar amount was more than the first three years combined.
Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center received the most donations, with $140,435. In second place, Blue Ridge Christian School received $113,124, and in third place, the Explore More Discovery Museum hauled in $86,215. The Blue Ridge Free Clinic, which opened its doors on April 12, brought in $78,191.
“There’s been an outpouring of people wanting to donate and volunteer,” said Ted Sudol, the clinic board’s secretary. “We’re overwhelmed by the positive support.”
The Family Resource Center, which due to the pandemic has seen an increase of children and seniors suffering from anxiety and depression, raised $9,525.
“It’s crucial,” said Marie Bradley, administrative director of the center. “Sometimes, it’s a matter of life and death.”
And it proved that every little bit counts.
It also proved that, once again, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County stepped up for the organizations that needed the most help.
“It’s a testament to the community,” said Amanda Bomfim, program officer for The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham and leader of the fundraiser since its inception three years ago. “They’ve once again blown me away by their generosity.”
She’s not the only one.
