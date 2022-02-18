The fire in Harrisonburg earlier this month that claimed a life is tragic; it also highlights the importance of working smoke detectors in your home.
Smoke detectors are the first line of defense in making sure people inside buildings are able to get out. They’re that first-warning system, egging you on to exit the building then, when safely out, to call 911.
Thankfully, there are programs out there to help.
In a tweet on Feb. 12, Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia put the spotlight on his department’s community connections. In two hours on that day, the Harrisonburg Fire Department installed over 20 alarms and changed over 20 batteries for residents.
Rockingham County offers the same program. All county residents have to do is call 540-564-3175. City residents can call the fire department’s headquarters at 540-432-7703 during normal business hours, or stop by any of the city’s four fire stations, to ensure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.
“We are deeply saddened that a member of our community died as a result of a fire,” Tobia said in a release. “… We are committed to doing even more to prevent similar tragedies.”
To do their part, our local fire departments have to know there’s a need. So, give them a call.
One life lost is one too many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.