Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement of preliminary plans for schools hosting graduations this summer should be music to the ears of high school seniors.
Because, as juniors last year, they had to watch toned-back ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Sure, those graduating seniors still got “their day,” so to speak, but boy did it look different.
In Rockingham County, graduations were like an old school drive-in theater at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds where attendees weren’t allowed to get out of their cars as the seniors received their diplomas. At Harrisonburg High School, families drove up to the football field, hung their heads out of windows or sunroofs and cheered as each individual graduate, over the course of three days, walked alone toward a small stage somewhere near the 50-yard line.
But, with Northam’s announcement of preliminary guidelines — outdoor maximum capacity is the lesser of 5,000 people or 30% of venue capacity, with indoor maximum capacity the lesser of 500 people or 30% capacity — it appears things will be a little more normal, just not as crowded.
Either way, that’s a better deal. Now our two local school divisions have to figure out ways to make that work in three months. We have faith they’ll come up with some ideas that will highlight the graduating seniors’ achievements. We also have faith in the adage that, yes, not everybody is going to be happy.
Still, this is some light at the end of a very, very long tunnel.
Both RCPS and HCPS are looking at spaces that could accommodate graduates, staff and families. You know, that typical graduation feel.
“We are very excited,” said HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards. “The seniors deserve it. They’ve worked so hard this year.”
Now that’s a mutual feeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.