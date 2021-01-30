Social media and all its bads, and some of its goods, has been the topic of discussion in this country since the year began.
Of course, it’s been discussed before. How friends on the internet can easily spread misinformation, how some of the masses can quickly be duped into believing those lies and how gone are the days of civil discourse. The latter now replaced with a my-way-or-the-highway mentality that does nothing to move conversation forward in this country.
So leave it to a local town manager to summarize it best.
“Our sense was that putting our news on Facebook would have been like putting an ad on the ‘Jerry Springer Show’: the content would have been fine, but it might well have been sandwiched by rage and misinformation,” Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten told us this week while talking about the Bridgewater Buzz — the town’s new daily blog.
Yes, that’s an award-winning quote from Litten.
Yes, he speaks the truth.
The sharp stick of social media doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. But Bridgewater’s move away from depending on Facebook — and all the good and bad that come with it — was admirable.
And his quote provided a nice chuckle for all who read it.
