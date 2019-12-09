Of the two plans Harrisonburg City Council appears to be primed to vote on (and it really means it this time) during its Tuesday meeting for the new high school involves a two-phased approach to the build.
This, of course, would save the city some money — if the school is built all at once, the city would have to take on $104.8 million; if built in phases, the city would take on around $97.1 million.
The latter plan, however, pushes back construction of athletic fields, and that would put a mighty big burden on the current Harrisonburg High School, which has one of the best athletic campuses in the state. And that’s something City Council should take into account.
Yes, it’s true, when it comes to academics and making sure our children aren’t overcrowded in a school built too small in 2005, athletic facilities aren’t the most important thing. But it is important to think about what that’s going to mean for the students at the new city high school.
How will the teams, and the band, divvy up times to practice on fields that will now be tasked with supporting varsity and junior varsity teams from two high schools for spring sports and football?
And don’t get us started on the scheduling of games, especially during the spring when Mother Nature has a tendency to do you know what with the best thought-out plans.
Again, not the most important thing in the world, but something City Council should take into consideration. Sports provide community for high school kids, something for them to rally around, even those not athletically inclined. It also provides that all-important school pride that most of us look back upon fondly from our time walking our high school hallways.
Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley, and his field maintenance staff, do a yeoman’s job of keeping those fields looking great. So good, in fact, that the Valley District holds its annual Championship Jubilee right here in Harrisonburg. And we have to wonder what the extra cost associated with keeping them in good shape would be?
Granted, that cost will be nowhere near what the city will be paying for a new high school, built all at once with sports fields, but it’s something we hope City Council takes into account.
We also hope council realizes that a brand new high school needs an identity, that sense of community to rally around to let students, and their parents, beam with pride. Playing games on fields without your own school’s logo and mascot won’t help that along and could set that community-build back a few years.
Listen, we get it. Nobody wants to pay more taxes and no city wants to take on the extra burden of having to dole out money to pay for a new high school. And, sure, we want to save money just as much as the next person. But we also want things done the right way.
We hope City Council thinks long and hard about that before it votes (and it means it this time) Tuesday.
(3) comments
We don’t know who wrote this editorial talking about “our children” and whether they even live in Harrisonburg.
If this thing is going to be built, there is no significant financial advantage to building it in stages but a lot of headache involved in doing so. And, by the way, all the wailing and gnashing of teeth about the onerous cost seems a bit overstated; according to the numbers given in today's DN-R article, the the average-priced home will see an additional $22 per month in real estate taxes, or $0.73 per day.
It’s a fifteen percent increase. And that’s before any increase we’ll need for future projects. I’m for biting the bullet, paying my share and building the new school, but before you make sarcastic remarks about “wailing and gnashing of teeth” by homeowners, you need to say who you are and whether you own property in the city.
