If you happen to own a police scanner and were anywhere near it on Thanksgiving Day, you heard something awesome.
In the early afternoon, the silence of the holiday was broken by crackling sounds of the scanner coming to life with a chorus of "welcome home" and cheery voices as Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Patrick Tate was escorted to his county home after being released from the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Two days prior, in the early morning hours, Tate was shot four times during a traffic stop and nobody, not even Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, expected him out of the hospital so soon.
"It's definitely a whole lot sooner than we had anticipated," he said. "You have to give credit to the folks over at U.Va."
And you must give credit to the bullet-proof vest as well.
Of those four shots that hit the deputy, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department that morning, one of those rounds slammed into his chest. There, instead of flesh, the bullet met Kevlar. And instead of saluting a fallen officer, local law enforcement agencies were celebrating his return home.
"It saved his life … there's not even a question of it," Hutcheson said. "Without that, we're talking about a different story."
It's a story no community wants to read.
But thankfully, on Thanksgiving of all days, the ending everybody wanted happened.
Someone posted a video of Tate being released on this paper's Facebook page, and the smiles, laughs, hugs and pure joy were enough to brighten the darkest day. The community, and we all know how tight-knit our slice of the Shenandoah Valley is, came out in droves to support the deputy and his family. The Harrisonburg Fire Department welcomed him home from an Interstate 81 overpass, a GoFundMe page was set up and Saturday, at Broadway Community Baseball Park, a softball tournament will be held to provide additional support.
"It tells you the type of community we're blessed to be in," Hutcheson said. "There wasn't even a delay. They jumped right at it. The family is astounded by it."
Nobody should be surprised about that, yet we should all be grateful.
