Nearly two-thirds of Americans agree social media has a negative effect on society, according to Pew Research Center, and it’s no surprise something so omnipresent could have such an effect on humans.
From the time that alarm goes off to the nightly routine of plugging in a phone for bedtime, people are glued to their devices throughout the day. Sure, smartphones have several benefits, and there’s no question they can help with work and staying connected to friends and family.
But too much of a “good” thing can be just the opposite. Pew Research did a 2018 study that said 59% of teens have been bullied or harassed online. Adults could probably agree they have been bullied in one form or another online, too.
While it’s not feasible for most to completely disconnect from the internet, going back to more traditional entertainment platforms and research techniques could be beneficial — and rewarding.
Instead of scrolling through social media for entertainment, reading a book or a newspaper can provide a more personalized, enjoyable experience. The Library of Medicine conducted a study on the positive impacts of reading and found a shocking 20% reduction in the risk of mortality over the span of 12 years for those who read books.
“Those who read books for an average of 30 minutes per day — say, a chapter a day — showed a survival advantage, compared to those who did not read books,” the library said.
Thirty minutes could also be used for reading a newspaper, as it is the average amount of time it takes someone to read the paper, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
College students who participated in the study agreed newspapers provide crucial information and nearly half of them elected to keep article clippings. “The fact that newspapers provide crucial information is also supported by them. The overall experience of students of newspaper reading is found to be very good.”
And there you have it. Reading books and newspapers is beneficial, and there is good reason to consider unplugging, even for as little as 30 minutes a day.
Your mind and body will thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.