It should have been expected that we’d hear the news we were hoping we wouldn’t.
Spotted lanternflies have been found in Rockingham County.
Alas, that’s how it usually works with invasive insects: We watch them move closer, hope they don’t come and yet they always seem to show up.
For those not in the know, spotted lanternflies are commonly found on trees of heaven, maple trees, wild grape vines and in heavily forested areas, but can also be found on cars or RVs. They can affect agrotourism such as wineries, as well as stone, gravel and trucking industries.
Basically, as Curt Hartman, president of Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater, put it: “Well, that’s bad news.”
Since being found in Winchester in 2018, the spotted lanternfly — easily identified with its spotted wings and bright red color — has been detected in the counties of Prince William, Frederick, Warren, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta. Individual spotted lanternflies have also been found in the counties of Madison and Fauquier.
So, what can we do?
Now that it’s here, early detection of the spotted lanternfly is key to a rapid response to eliminate the insect. Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly should report it to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, kill it or keep it until it can be confirmed it is a spotted lanternfly.
To make a report, contact spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov.
