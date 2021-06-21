Michael Strawderman deserves a standing ovation.
The longtime drama teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School has earned it with his 30-year career coming to end this spring.
He started his teaching career in 1991 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University the year before.
Realizing his slim chances of making it big in Hollywood or on Broadway, he entered the profession with the hope of still keeping the theater in his life. After six months of substitute teaching, he was hired for the drama position at Thomas Harris.
“I knew that I loved it enough that I wanted it to be a part of my life,” he said of the theater and his desire to be creative in that way. “And teaching was a way to make a living wage and continue to do what I love.”
Sure, many of the students who have taken a class with Strawderman don’t return to the stage. And yeah, most of them don’t make a career of it.
But that’s hardly the point. Despite sometimes being disparaged because they’re not hard science or “practical” in the eyes of some, the arts play a key role in children’s education.
And theater in particular can teach skills that translate across disciplines, such as public speaking, thinking on your feet and teamwork.
“Students found confidence, joy and a love for theater arts under the tutelage of Strawderman, and his lasting legacy shines brightly on the stages of this community and all the stages his students continue to create art,” said J.R. Snow, fine arts coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Whether they go on to pursue it at the high school, college or professional level, if they gained a level of confidence or sense of self, then Strawderman said he succeeded.
That’s certainly an endeavor worthy of applause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.