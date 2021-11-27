Now that our bellies are full and we have plenty of leftovers in the fridge, it’s time for the visitors to hit the road.
So it’s a good time to remind those travelers to play it safe while hitting the highways and byways of Virginia.
AAA predicts that 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling for the holiday, which is 11% more motorists than in 2020. Patience might be the most important thing to pack.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police will once again be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. — Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. As part of the state-sponsored, national program, state police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and concludes at midnight Sunday.
“With traffic on the roads increasing and many people anxious to get to their destination, I encourage all Virginians to be patient. Buckle up and take your time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent.
We join that chorus.
According to state police, there were 12 traffic fatalities during the 2020 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and eight traffic fatalities during the same period in 2019.
Don’t be one of those numbers. Play it safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.